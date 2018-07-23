"Nothing really happened at Michigan, I just feel like I was afforded a better opportunity at Stanford University. "

Stephen Herron has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Stanford, a move that has been anticipated for months now.

Many close to Stephen were surprised when he committed to Michigan last Summer. On the day he committed I remember standing next to his trainer, Chris Vaughn at a middle school game. Herron sent Vaughn a text that he just committed to Michigan. He showed me the text and we exchanged confused glances. Vaughn responded, "Seriously?" Herron confirmed.

The reason for the surprise was twofold. One, Herron was going into his Junior season and two, Stanford had been the plan for him since middle school, according to Vaughn at least. So while his commitment to Michigan was a surprise to him and me, Herron's flip to Stanford wasn't.

This development has been in the works for sometime but the competition to attend Stanford is keen and the admissions process is stringent. Once Herron was accepted last week, he told the Stanford staff he was flipping his commitment.

"Nothing really happened at Michigan. I just felt like I was afforded a better opportunity at Stanford University. I want to major in business market and get a minor in law. Stanford is the best of both worlds with football and academics. People can't tell me I can't come out of there when Solomon Thomas came out third overall in the draft, " stated Herron.

Herron, the 8th overall Cardinal commitment and their first front-seven defensive player, is currently the highest ranked player in Stanford's 2019 class.