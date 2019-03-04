Neal Brown wasted very little time in pulling one of the best 2020 prospects in Kentucky. It's no surprise that a Kentucky prospect has become the first 2020 commitment for Neal Brown and West Virginia. Reese Smith attends Brown's alma mater, Boyle County and has been the catalyst of their impressive 27-2 record over the past two seasons.

"(Head coach) Neal Brown told Reese he had everything they wanted in a slot guy and could have a lot of success if he comes in and takes care of business. They're only gonna take 2 slot guys max. After Reese committed several coaches told us that Reese was the guy Neal wanted. The whole offensive coaching staff was standing outside the office and started jumping up and down and hugging him when he came out," said Reese's father Jimmy Smith.

West Virginia fans should be just as excited as the coaching staff. Smith is a dynamic playmaker who excels as a receiver and a free safety. He's not the biggest player on the field at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, but he's fast (posted times of 4.44 and 4.46 at Austin Peay in 2018), has a knack for the ball, and plays through injuries. In 2018 Smith tied for the state lead in receiving touchdowns with 20. He also caught 53 passes for 1173 yards in 12 games. On the defensive side of the ball Smith snagged three interceptions and took one back 99-yards for a score.

Another plus factor of landing Smith is that he is set up to enroll early in Morgantown.

"Reese has put himself in position to enroll early if he chooses. I know he was leaning that way but he has a little time to decide. It has to go before our school board and I think he has to take an online course this summer.Smith and Neal Brown) discussed enrolling early and Neal told him that was a family decision. He told Reese with being a good basketball player and on a good track team to not take it lightly because he can never go back," said Jimmy Smith.

Since taking the job, Neal Brown has offered many of the Bluegrass State's top prospects and Smith was one of the first. Other 2020 Kentucky prospects West Virginia fans should keep an eye on are Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen, North Hardin DT Octavious Oxendine, Boyle County Athlete Landen Bartleson, and Male receiver Izayah Cummings.