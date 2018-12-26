Synopsis: Tisdale's main role at Bowling Green is an all purpose back but many project him as a safety at the next level. I've yet to see him at safety in person but on film he looks like a violent collisionist with sudden coil as well as a good wrap up tackler who runs his feet and drives his hips through contact. He is going to have to work on his ball skills as well as attaching to deep receivers who threaten his zone but he's a play maker who can effect the game in all three phases. Overall Tisdale is a high motor guy with ill intentions in run support who is raw in coverage but flashes game changing big play ability and has an NFL frame.

Recruiting: Oklahoma appears to be coming hard for Tisdale, they like him as a safety, and they seem to have the lead but watch out for Tennessee. The Vols' were one of the first to offer Tisdale and since Jeremy Pruitt took the helm from Butch Jones and their interest remains high. There were rumors in early 2018 that Tisdale gave a silent commit to Louisville but that has seemed to fall by the wayside. He grew up an LSU fan and wears number seven in honor of his favorite player Leonard Fournette, and he holds an offer from the Tigers. His other offers include Alabama, Kentucky, Penn State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Purdue, Washington State, Georgia Tech, and WKU.