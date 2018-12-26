Reese Smith is a complete football player who affects the game on offense, defense, and special teams. A fierce competitor, Smith stars on both the gridiron and the hardwood and even played in a hoops playoff game with a broken hand and scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds. He's been playing varsity football since he was a freshman.

At safety, Smith is a ball hawk who had three interceptions in 2018, returning one for a 99 yard score. He's also a willing tackler who has no problem throwing his body into the fray but also shows good form when he has to square up and secure a ball tackler in the open field.

Smith has been working on his speed by running track and working with speed and agility trainer Chris Vaughn, the sole proprietor of Aspirations Fitness Academy, posting 4.44 and 4.46 forty-yard-dash times at an Austin Peay summer camp in 2018.

Stats:

2016: 36 receptions for 661 yards and 9 touchdowns.

2017: 50 receptions for 1037 yards and 14 touchdowns.

2018: 53 receptions for 1173 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Recruiting: It isn't clear whether he will play safety or slot receiver at the next level. Kentucky likes him at safety but Duke is recruiting him as a slot. The Blue Devils have made a significant surge in the early stages of Smith's recruitment, thanks to the close bond he's established with Duke receivers coach Gerad Parker.



The recruiting industry will get a good look at Smith this offseason. He is slated to attend the Best of the Midwest camp this February and he will participate at the 2018 Rivals Three Stripe Camp in Cincinnati on April 28th.

He holds offers from: Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, Louisville, Cincinnati, Troy, and Austin Peay.