Synopsis: Coming into the 2018 season some critics questioned Young's nastiness but when I saw him in person he was putting faces in the dirt so that's not an issue for me. Young's footwork, punch, and hand accuracy looked fundamentally sound to me but I'll be looking for him to take those skills to the next level during his Senior year. He was the anchor of a very talented CAL offensive line which was the strongest unit of the Centurions undefeated state championship team.

Young worked hard in the off-season to get his weight under 280-pounds which helped him fire off the line and get to the second level. If he can stay lean and focused on improving his punch and footwork in pass pro this offseason he has the chance to move into the top 100 with a good camp showing.

Recruiting: Young's top schools at the moment are Kentucky, Ohio State, Purdue, Lousville, Michigan, Clemson, and Notre Dame, the later two have yet to offer. Many of my top sources have told me Young will sign with Kentucky but Young himself has told me those people are wrong and he will be exploring all of his options carefully and he is wide open. That being said, I have put in an early futurecast for the 'Cats.

He also holds offers from Ole Miss, Indiana, Iowa State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, and Marshall.