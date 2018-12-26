2020 KY prospect profile: Izayah Cummings
Cummings emerged on the recruiting scene at the 2017 Columbus Adidas Three Stripe Camp where Josh Helmhodlt mentioned him as a stand out performer.
He built on that momentum with a solid junior season, finishing the year with 42 catches for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns in ten games of action, missing four due to a knee injury. In a 30-12 win over Butler, Cummings suffered a grade one MCL tear with a sprained ACL to boot on Male's first play from scrimmage, yet turned in his best game with an eight catch, 127 yard, one touchdown performance. He established himself as a red zone threat, scoring in nine out of the ten games he played.
At 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, Cummings is one of the most impressive physical specimens in the 2020 crop of receivers. He's a red zone threat with a large catch radius, a solid route runner who makes contested catches, an excellent downfield blocker who envelops corners and safeties, and has improved his ability to track the deep balls. He also ran a 4.59 forty-yard-dash at an Ohio State camp in the Summer of '17.
Cummings trains at Aspirations Fitness Institution. His trainer Chris Vaughn gave the following insight into Cumming's work ethic:
"Izayah is a highly self motivated athlete who spends a lot of time working on his craft. He's constantly looking for new ways to develop. He's made great strides in both his strength and speed, he's on schedule athletically to go along with his understanding of route concepts. He knows how to manipulate coverage with his wide variety of press releases and his ability to dissect zone coverage and take the appropriate stems to find the hole in coverage," said Vaughn.
To date, Indiana, Louisville, Duke, Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky, Purdue, Cincinnati, and Western Kentucky have all offered. With a good showing in the off-season he could see his stock rise sharply.