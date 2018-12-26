Cummings emerged on the recruiting scene at the 2017 Columbus Adidas Three Stripe Camp where Josh Helmhodlt mentioned him as a stand out performer.

He built on that momentum with a solid junior season, finishing the year with 42 catches for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns in ten games of action, missing four due to a knee injury. In a 30-12 win over Butler, Cummings suffered a grade one MCL tear with a sprained ACL to boot on Male's first play from scrimmage, yet turned in his best game with an eight catch, 127 yard, one touchdown performance. He established himself as a red zone threat, scoring in nine out of the ten games he played.

At 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, Cummings is one of the most impressive physical specimens in the 2020 crop of receivers. He's a red zone threat with a large catch radius, a solid route runner who makes contested catches, an excellent downfield blocker who envelops corners and safeties, and has improved his ability to track the deep balls. He also ran a 4.59 forty-yard-dash at an Ohio State camp in the Summer of '17.



