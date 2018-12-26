Beau Allen plays in a wide open spread attack and has been putting up ridiculous numbers since becoming the full time starter as a sophomore. Allen is a smart quarterback who the coaches let call audibles after diagnosing defensive schemes. He throws a nice deep ball and keeps his eyes downfield while moving in the pocket. The knocks on him were a lack of speed and a cooky throwing motion. This year he improved his speed and his throwing motion is still quite unorthodox, but it works for him.

Overall Allen is an even keeled, "coach on the field," gunner slinger with a good arm, sharp pocket instincts, with a wind up in his throwing motion. He stands a hair under 6-foot-3 and has a good frame with growth potential. The thing that stands out the most to me is his ability to be unaffected by bad plays and his moxie under pressure.

Stats: As a freshman he shared the starting QB spot and completed 70 of 114 passes for 1,138 yards with 14 touchdowns and three picks. As a sophomore he went 204 for 329 with 2,873 yards, and 33 touchdowns to eight interceptions. This year he continued to improve with 233 completions on 357 attempts, 3,729 yards, and 42 scores as opposed to nine picks.

Recruiting: Many believe that Allen is a lock to Kentucky, but there are no locks in this game. He is tight with Duke's staff and Gerad Parker, a Kentucky native who coaches the Blue Devils' receivers has been leading the charge to get Allen to Durham. The four star signal caller also holds offers from Michigan, Maryland, Washington State, Cincinnati, Troy, Bowling Green, and EKU.