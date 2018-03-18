Walker Parks and his parents took a visit to Chicago Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day then made a stop in Evantson. The visit went well for Parks and after some one on one time with head coach Pat Fitzgerald, he was offered a scholarship. The reviews were glowing and the Wildcats definitely made a great impression on Parks and his family.

"I loved Northwestern," declared Walker Parks. "This was my first time in Chicago where I'm old enough to remember it and Evanston was very nice too. I've never seen anything like their facilities and it's really cool how they are on the beach and next to the city. I got to spend time with head coach (Pat) Fitzgerald and he's the one who offered me. I've never spent that much time with a head coach so the hospitality was very impressive. I also got to spend time with (offensive line coach Adam) Cushing and we went over technique and what I learned during the offensive line meeting."

Recruiting is very much about relationships between coaching staff, player, and the player's family and Northwestern certainly laid the foundation with both Walker Parks and his father David.

"(Fitzgerald) hung out with us alone for about an hour, it was the best one on one coaching visit we've had," said his father and current position coach David Parks.

The elder parks raved about the coaching staffs' passion and attention to detail.

"He's a hands on head coach, in the drills participating, not overseeing. He's out there putting in work. They have a very high energy coaching staff, I was very impressed," said the elder Parks.

Parks knows football, not only does he coach his son as the offensive line coach at Lexington Christian Academy but he also played every position on the offensive line for the University of Kentucky back in the early 90's, including the 1993 Peach Bowl team that broke an 11-year UK bowl drought. His position coach was Bill Curry at that time and therein lies a connection between the Parks and Fitzgerald family.

"Bill Curry is one of Fitzgerald's mentors and Curry coached me at Kentucky. They met right before Fitz got the job at Northwestern. Curry came and spoke to the team back then and the two coaches connected and have become good friends. Neither of us knew the connection until yesterday," said David Parks.

Northwestern went 10-3 last year and beat Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. While many coaches who turn non blue-blood schools into winners, like Northwestern, seek greener pastures after winning ten games and a bowl, The Wildcats' staff is the exception.

"He's (Fitzgerald) has been there for nineteen years and played there as well. He's a solid dude. I think he's entrenched (at NU). He moved seven times during his first three years of coaching. He made it back to NU and never left," informed David Parks.

Other factors that stood out where the new facilities, academic success rate, the coaching staff's style, and the genuine connections between the coaches and players.

"The facilities are nuts and the school speaks for itself, they graduated 99% of the football team," advised the elder Parks.

Not only was Pat Fitzgerald heavily involved with Parks' first experience with Northwestern, but so was Parks' potential position coach, Adam Cushing.

"Adam Cushing, the offensive line coach was straight up. He told Walker he'd push him and demand the best from him, not baby him and that (Walker) may not always like him but he will be the best he can be. He even got him in the film room and worked on his technique. That staff is always coaching. Once you see their coaches you'll see what I mean. They're vocal, jacked up, and make practice fun," praised David Parks.

So where does Northwestern stand in this early phase of Parks' recruitment?

"They're definitely in serious consideration. It's too early to commit to an official visit, but we are both excited about what they're doing here. I look for coaches who have that personal connection with their platers and a genuine interest in them, like Dabo Swinney. Talking with Fitzgerald is easy and comfortable. You would like him. He gets it," said David Parks.

While an official visit hasn't been set up, Parks will return this year.

"I will be coming back for camp and I can't wait to see when the new buildings are finished," said the 2020 prospect from Lexington, Kentucky.

It appears the Wildcats' coaching staff did an exemplary job with this visit and Northwestern has set the bar for all of Parks' future visits.