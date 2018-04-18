In this case, the young man with his future on the line provided a mature, level-headed response to a tough decision.

When a recruit decommits from his pledge to his hometown school, emotional responses can quickly ensue among fans.

"Nothing happened with UofL. I just want to take other visits and didn’t want to be committed while I did that. I still like U of L and what they have to offer. I just want to make sure I'm making the right decision for me and my future."





Crumes has other programs pursing him. When he committed to UofL on February 18, 2018 his only other offer was from Memphis. Afterwards, South Florida, Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Eastern Kentucky extended offers to the Butler Traditional High School prospect.

In fact, several schools reached out to Crumes after he announced he was opening his recruitment.

"Coaches from USF, Memphis, and Kentucky called me after," said Crumes.

He doesn't have any visits set up to other schools at the moment, which is expected considering he just decommitted from Louisville a few hours ago. That being said other schools have been in contact with him while he was committed.

“Kentucky definitely, but WKU, Pitt, Memphis and South Florida are also pursuing,” said Crumes.

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, EKU assistant head coach Terry Heffernan, WKU secondary coach Jami DeBerry, Pitt receivers coach Kevin Sherman and South Florida graduate assistant Preston Pace are the staff members from each school assigned to Crumes' recruitment.

“I’d like to thank all of them for believing in my skills and giving me this opportunity,” said Crumes

What it looks like:

Sources close to Louisville tell me that the 'Cards didn't cool on Crumes and he is still a valued recruit. Crumes also says that Louisville is still his top priority. Crumes grew up a Kentucky fan and told me Kentucky is the particular school he really like at the moment. That being said he wants to take official visits to schools who are serious about him to offer the opportunity.

Right now it looks like Crumes is torn between Louisville and Kentucky but if another school ups the ante for him he is definitely open to new opportunities.