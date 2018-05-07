Eli Cox and his family grew up Kentucky fans and today his boyhood dreams of playing for the 'Cats came true.

"I'm really excited to rep my home team and the BBN. UK is making moves and I can't think of a better program for me to jump on board with," Said Cox "When I got the offer it was a dream come true. That was the one offer I've been working to get for about two years now. It felt amazing to get that call."

Cox's father John has been a big factor in his son's recruitment and the joy was shared among his family.

"My dad was ecstatic. He was the first one I called when I was offered. Both of my parents were born and raised in Lexington and we're lifelong UK fans. It's really excited," said Cox.

The newest Kentucky commit says offensive line coach John Schlarman and special teams/linebackers coach Dean Hood were his main recruiters. He also revealed that he has plans to enroll early but still has some work to do.

"Hopefully (I'll enroll) in December. I'm working with my school counselor to get everything squared away on that front. I hope it works out that way because having a whole semester and Spring ball under my belt going into fall camp is a huge opportunity," expressed Cox.

The West Jessamine offensive lineaman is the fourth 2019 commit for Kentucky and the first on the offensive side of the ball. The coaching staff plans to use him as an interior lineman, either at center or guard, or a utility guy who can play both.